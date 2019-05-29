Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclosed the copies of the advertisement published in English and regional (Marathi) newspapers for the financial Results of the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019, that were approved by the Board in its meeting held on 27 May 2019.

Pdf Link: Ge Power India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

