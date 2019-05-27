Ge Power India Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

GE Power India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 60% i.e. Rs. 6/- per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid to the members on and from July 25, 2019.

