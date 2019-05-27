GEE LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the above Regulation, please find enclosed herewith public notice published in following Newspapers in respect of intimation of Board Meeting schedule to be held on May 29, 2019.
1.Business Standard
2.Navakal

Pdf Link: GEE LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
GEE Ltd

