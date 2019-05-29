Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, today at its meetings held at the Plot B-12, MIDC Kalyan Bhiwandi Road, Saravali, Kalyan 421311, inter-alia transacted the following:



1.Considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and took on record the Audit Report given by Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. A copy of same is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A.



2.Declaration of regarding unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results is attached as an Annexure - B.



Pdf Link: GEE LTD. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today On Wednesday, 29Th May, 2019.

