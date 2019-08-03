Geecee Ventures Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we regret to inform you about the sudden and sad demise of Mr. Ashok Shivlal Rupani (Din: 00079574) Independent Director on the Board of the Company, on Friday, August 02, 2019.



Mr. Ashok Shivlal Rupani was appointed on the Board of the Company in June 2018 and the Company benefitted from his guidance and leadership during his tenure.



The Board would like to thank late Mr. Ashok Shivlal Rupani for his service on the Board and convey deep sympathy, sorrow and expressess deepest condolences to his family.



On account of the above, Mr. Ashok Shivlal Rupani has ceassed to be Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f August 02, 2019



