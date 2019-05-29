Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



In continuation to the same, the newspaper clipping duly published in English Newspaper (All Edition) and Marathi Newspaper (Mumbai Edition) dated 28th May, 2019 is enclosed herewith.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Gemstone Investments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com