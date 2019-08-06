Gemstone Investments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir/ Madam,



This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and other items of business as set out in the agenda of the meeting.



In continuation to the same, the newspaper clipping duly published in English Newspaper (All Edition) and Marathi Newspaper (Mumbai Edition) dated 06th August, 2019 is enclosed herewith.



This is for your information and records.

