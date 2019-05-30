Genesis Ibrc India Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business:



1. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the 04th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Approved the Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



3. Auditors report on Quarterly Financial results and year to date balance sheet standalone financials of the company pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015



4. Took note of Declaration (Unmodified Opinion on Standalone Audited Results) pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016



