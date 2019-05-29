Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are enclosing the schedule of 4QFY19 Results Conference Call to be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 4.00 P M.

Published on May 29, 2019
