Geojit Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2018-19 for the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be disbursed to the eligible shareholders within twenty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Geojit Financial Services Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 07, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com