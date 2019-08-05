Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the following shareholder has reported to the company / RTA (i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.) about loss of share certificates and requested for issue of duplicate share certificates.



The particulars relating to loss of share certificates are given below:



S. No. Name of Shareholder Folio No. Certificate No. Distinctive No. No. of Shares Date of receipt of intimation / letter from the shareholder

1. Chintala Venkata Ratna 0049352 112715 to 112724 25907916 - 25908915 1000 August 5, 2019





Pdf Link: GHCL LTD. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

