We refer our earlier intimation dated 29th May, 2019 on the subject matter under Financial Updates wherein we inadvertently mentioned Financial Highlights for the period ending on 31st December, 2018 instead of 31st March, 2019. We hereby forward you the revised document for Financial Highlights as on 31st March, 2019.



Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Gic Housing Finance Ltd. - CLARIFICATION ON FINANCIAL UPDATES FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com