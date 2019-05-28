Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors at its Meeting convened on 28th May, 2019 has taken the following decisions:i) Approved and adopted the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Auditors Report thereon for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.The said documents are enclosed and marked as Annexure A.ii) That the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th day of August, 2019 at 10.30 A.M. at the Seminar Halls, S-18 (A & B) of the Science City, J. B. S. Haldane Avenue, Kolkata - 700 046.iii) The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 1st August, 2019 to 9th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the aforesaid purpose.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule lll Part A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 have appointed Mr. C.R. Prayag (DIN: 08463106) and Mr. K. Ashok (DIN: 02272068) as Additional Directors (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company with effect from 28th May, 2019. They shall hold office for a period of five years each with effect from 28th May, 2019, subject to necessary approval. The required details are enclosed herewith as Annexure C and D.



