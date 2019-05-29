Gillette India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We have been informed by our shareholders, about the loss /misplacement of the share certificate as detailed in enclosed letter.We request you to take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Gillette India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Gillette India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor