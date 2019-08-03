GINI SILK MILLS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to Inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 413, Jogani Industrial Estate, Opp. Kasturba -Hospital, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai 400011 to discuss and decide inter-alia fol lowing item.

I. To adopt the un-audited quarterly finan ci als for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gini Silk Mills Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimat Ion Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 (1)(A) Of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com