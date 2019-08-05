Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are attaching herewith copy of Notice of the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019, Published on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 in the following newspapers:



1. Free Press English News Paper



2. Choutha Sansar Hindi News Paper





Kindly take the same in your records.



Pdf Link: Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulations 30 Of SEBI(LODR), Regulations ,2015 - News Paper Publication

