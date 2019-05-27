G.K.Consultants Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub.: Compliance under Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Reg.: G. K. CONSULTANTS LIMITED



Respected Sir,



Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith the copy of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) both dated 25th May, 2019 with regard to Submission of audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended and Year ended 31.03.2019.



This is for your information and records.



For G. K. CONSULTANTS LIMITED







(CS. SHILPA VERMA)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mem No. : FCS 10105



Date : 27/05/2019



Encl: as above



