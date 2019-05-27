G.K.Consultants Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub.: Compliance under Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Reg.: G. K. CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Respected Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith the copy of advertisement published in Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) both dated 25th May, 2019 with regard to Submission of audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended and Year ended 31.03.2019.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For G. K. CONSULTANTS LIMITED



(CS. SHILPA VERMA)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mem No. : FCS 10105

Date : 27/05/2019

Encl: as above

Pdf Link: G.K.Consultants Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
G K Consultants Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.