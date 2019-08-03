Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the details of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting to be held on Monday, August 05, 2019 is as follows:

Type of Meeting Time of Event Dial - in Details
Conference Call 1400 hours (IST) India +91 22 6280 1145
+91 22 7115 8046
International Dial In:
Hong Kong
Singapore
UK
USA
800 964 448
800 101 2045
0 808 101 1573
1 866 746 2133


The above is for your information. Please take the above on your records

Pdf Link: Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

