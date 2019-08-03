Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of Company M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited has received below mentioned request for issue of duplicate Share Certificates from respective Shareholders:



Sr.no. Name Folio no. Certificate no. Number of Shares Distinctive No. From Distinctive No. To

1. Satnam Kaur Sahni S03463 24821

49120

75127

232750

412321- 412322 25

12

13

50

60 3367995

5010318

6937821

27422953

44265273 3368019

5010329

6937833

27423002

44265332



We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the shareholder(s). We are enclosing the proof of the date of receipt of information by the Company.



