Pursuant to Regulation 39 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of Company M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited has received below mentioned request for issue of duplicate Share Certificates from respective Shareholders:
Sr.no. Name Folio no. Certificate no. Number of Shares Distinctive No. From Distinctive No. To
1. Satnam Kaur Sahni S03463 24821
49120
75127
232750
412321- 412322 25
12
13
50
60 3367995
5010318
6937821
27422953
44265273 3368019
5010329
6937833
27423002
44265332
We shall issue the duplicate Share Certificate(s) only after the necessary formalities are carried out by the shareholder(s). We are enclosing the proof of the date of receipt of information by the Company.
Pdf Link:
Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com