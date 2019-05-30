Gleam Fabmat Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Gleam Fabmat Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
