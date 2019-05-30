Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ 200% i.e. Rs. 2/- per share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com