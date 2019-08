Global Offshore Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 06, 2019, inter alia, has approved the following:



- The 41st Annual General Meeting of Company is scheduled to be convened on September 27, 2019.

