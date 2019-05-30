Global Offshore Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Meeting of the Board of Directors held today considered and approved Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for year ended 31st March,2019 alongwith Auditors Report

