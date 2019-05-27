We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) the Board at its meeting held today i.e., May 27,2019, at the 605, 6th Floor, Rupa Solitaire Building, Millennium Business Park Navi Mumbai Thane -400710, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:45 p.m. inter alia, considered and approved following:

1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the half year/financial year ended 31st March, 2019, and took on record the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s), given by Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf.



2. Appointment of Mr. Amiatabh Sinha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Pdf Link: Globalspace Technologies Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com