Globalspace Technologies Ltd - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is to bring to your notice that in accordance with the Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are hereby submitting a Statement of Deviation or Variation for the Initial Public Offering of Shares of GlobalSpace Technologies Limited.

Pdf Link: Globalspace Technologies Ltd - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.