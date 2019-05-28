This is to bring to your notice that in accordance with the Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are hereby submitting a Statement of Deviation or Variation for the Initial Public Offering of Shares of GlobalSpace Technologies Limited.

Pdf Link: Globalspace Technologies Ltd - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com