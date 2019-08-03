Globus Constructors & Developers Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Company hereby informs the stock exchange that the 03rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 will be held on, 12th day of August, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Corporate office of the Company to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) 2015, read with Companys Code of Conduct to regulate, Monitor and Report trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/officers/employees of the Company from 4th day of August, 2019 till 19th day of August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

The Company requests the exchange to kindly take the same on its records.



Pdf Link: Globus Constructors & Developers Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting & Closure Of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com