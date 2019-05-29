Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Agreement), we, M/s Globus Power Generation Limited, do hereby declare the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at the Corporate office of the Company at A-60, Naraina Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110028.



The Outcome of the meeting is as under:





1. Considered and approved the Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

The Company requests the Stock Exchange to consider the above outcome of the Board meeting in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Agreement.

You are requested to take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Globus Constructors & Developers Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com