1. Appointment of Ms. Harsha Mohan Bukelia (DIN :08442249) as an Additional Independent Woman Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2019 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.



2. Appointment of Mr. Prashant Jairam Jakhal (DIN :08454342) as an Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company, w.e.f 28th May, 2019 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.



The details required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure I & II"



Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com