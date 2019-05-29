Globus Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today on Tuesday, 28th

May, 2019 commenced at 03.30 pm. has noted and accepted the resignation of Ms. Priti

Amit Shah (DIN : 01652763) w.e.f. 28th May, 2019 due to her preoccupation and

personal reasons.



Ms. Priti Amit Shah (DIN : 01652763) has communicated and confirmed that there are no material reasons other than those provided above.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com