Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th Mav. 2019 & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements], Regulations 2015



Appointment of Ms. Harsha Mohan Bukelia (DIN :08442249) as an Additional Independent Woman Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2019 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.



2. Appointment of Mr. Prashant Jairam Jakhal (DIN :08454342) as an Additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company, w.e.f 28th May, 2019 for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

