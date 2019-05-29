1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 315tMarch, 2019, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.we enclosed herewith the following:



a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,

2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on the date;



b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on

31st March, 2019;



c) Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion.



Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com