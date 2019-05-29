Globus Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 315tMarch, 2019, in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules. 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.we enclosed herewith the following:

a) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March,
2019 along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on the date;

b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on
31st March, 2019;

c) Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion.

Pdf Link: Globus Corporation Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
