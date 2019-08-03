GMR INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We refer to our letter dated July 31, 2019, regarding intimation of date of Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 to consider and approve inter-alia for the following (in terms of Regulation 29 & 50 of SEBI LODR);

1. Raising of funds up to Rs. 2,500 Crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of equity shares or equity linked instruments, debentures or any other securities as an enabling resolution as per the requirements of applicable laws.

2. Raising of funds through issue of 4 Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of face value of Rs.57,41,97,685/-, aggregating to Rs.229,67 ,90, 740 under Section 62 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013.



In this regard, we hereby inform that said Meeting of the Board of Directors of GMR Infrastructure Limited (the Company) has been postponed and rescheduled to Thursday, August 8, 2019.



This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Gmr Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com