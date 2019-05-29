Gmr Infrastructure Ltd. - Clarification sought from GMR Infrastructure Ltd

The Exchange has sought clarification from GMR Infrastructure Ltd with respect to news article appearing on www.business-standard.com May 28, 2019, titled "GMR Warora Energy on verge of defaulting on over Rs 3,000-crore loans".

The reply is awaited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
GMR Infrastructure Ltd

