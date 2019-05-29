Goa Carbon Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates (Intimation Regarding Resumption Of Operations At The Companys Goa Unit)

Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resumption of operations at the Companys Goa Unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete, Goa from 25th May 2019.

Published on May 29, 2019
