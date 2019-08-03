GODAVARI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Godavari Drugs Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.

Pdf Link: Godavari Drugs Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For And Closure Of Trading Window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com