Godavari Drugs Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For And Closure Of Trading Window.

GODAVARI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Godavari Drugs Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.

Published on August 03, 2019
