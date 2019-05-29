Godavari Drugs Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting



Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m., inter alia, transacted the following business:



1. Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019, along with the Auditors Report as recommended by the Audit Committee were approved and adopted.



2. Board discussed and fixed the Date and Venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



3. Board considered and approved the draft Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for 31st AGM, as per the draft placed before the Board.



4. The Board discussed and approved for appointment of M/s Bharathula & Associates as Cost Auditors of the Company.

5. Appointment of M/s S.K. Lahoti & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.



6. Appointment of M/s VSS & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com