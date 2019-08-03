Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a copy of the advertisement published in Economic Times & Maharashtra Times dated 3rd August, 2019 intimating that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be convened on Saturday, the 10th day of August, 2019 to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30st June, 2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
