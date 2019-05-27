In continuation to our letter dated May 23, 2019 and pursuant to Regulations 30 and 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of the newspaper advertisement published on May 27, 2019 informing about the dispatch of the Postal Ballot Notice and e-voting services provided to the Members of Godrej Industries Limited.



Kindly take the above on your record.

Pdf Link: Godrej Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com