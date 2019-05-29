Dear Sir/Madam,



In terms of Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed disclosure of Related Party Transactions on consolidated basis for the period ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Godrej Properties Ltd - Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

