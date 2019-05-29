Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015.



Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March, 2019. Accordingly, Please find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results-Standalone.

3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Gogia Capital Services Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

