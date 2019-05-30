Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd - Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

In compliance with Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the revised code is available on the website of the company at www.goldcoinhealthfoods.com

Pdf Link: Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd - Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
