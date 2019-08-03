Goldcrest Corporation Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 47(4) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find herewith, copy of newspaper advertisement in respect of the Board Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 13, 2019, published in the following Newspapers:
1. Business Standard, on August 3, 2019 and
2. Mumbai Lakshadeep, on August 3, 2019.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

