Golechha Global Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors in their just concluded Board meeting has inter-alia transacted the following business:

1. Approved the Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and full year ended 31.03.2019- Enclosed

2. Noted the Auditors Report for Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and full year ended 31.03.2019- Enclosed.

The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 04.00 P.M

Pdf Link: Golechha Global Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Golechha Global Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor