Golechha Global Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors in their just concluded Board meeting has inter-alia transacted the following business:



1. Approved the Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and full year ended 31.03.2019- Enclosed



2. Noted the Auditors Report for Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and full year ended 31.03.2019- Enclosed.



The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M and concluded at 04.00 P.M



