Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed is the copy of notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, published in the following newspapers:



The Financial Express (National English language daily newspaper) on August 06, 2019; and

Jansatta (Regional language daily newspaper of the State) on August 06, 2019



Pdf Link: Goodyear India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

