Goodyear India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed is the copy of notice of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, published in the following newspapers:

The Financial Express (National English language daily newspaper) on August 06, 2019; and
Jansatta (Regional language daily newspaper of the State) on August 06, 2019

Pdf Link: Goodyear India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Goodyear India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.