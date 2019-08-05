Goodyear India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Goodyear India Limited, Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2019

GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, as informed vide our letter dated June 28, 2019, please note that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed from July 01, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



