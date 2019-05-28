Gopala Polyplast Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Please note that the meeting of Committee of Creditors is scheduled to be held on 31st May, 2019 in which appointment of Resolution Professional (RP) is to be taken up.

Published on May 28, 2019
