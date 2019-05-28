Please note that in view of the submission of Annual Audited Financial Results under Reg. 33 of SEBI-LODR for the year ended on 31st March, 2019, the Company has requested for extension of 3 months time as the Company is under CIRP.

Pdf Link: Gopala Polyplast Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

