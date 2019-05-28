Gopala Polyplast Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Please note that in view of the submission of Annual Audited Financial Results under Reg. 33 of SEBI-LODR for the year ended on 31st March, 2019, the Company has requested for extension of 3 months time as the Company is under CIRP.

Pdf Link: Gopala Polyplast Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Gopala Polyplast Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.