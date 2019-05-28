Gorani Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Gorani Industries Limited hereby submits the intimation regarding reappointment of Mr. Sanjay Gorani, Managing Director of the Company.

