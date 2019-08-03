Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2019

GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 inter alia, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the Un- Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30/06/2019.

