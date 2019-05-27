Goyal Associates Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Kamlesh Joshi as a Managing Director of the Company with effect from 27th May, 2019 subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Goyal Associates Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Goyal Associates Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.